Specifications for the 2013 Audi A1 Sportback 1.4 TFSI Ambition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi A1 Sportback 1.4 TFSI Ambition 8X My14 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1477 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1471 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2457 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|3965 mm
|Width
|1746 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|640 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|124 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Xxcb000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $720
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $650
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,600
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,000
- Body Kit - $3,150
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $760
- Exclusive Pack - $3,700
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $600
- Leather Upholstery - $2,300
- Media Pack - $1,200
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $650
- Parking Distance Control Front - $550
- Power Sunroof - $1,950
- Satellite Navigation - $3,600
- Sound System with 10 Speakers - $520
- Premium Sound System - $1,450
- Teknik Pack - $2,000
- Xenon Headlights - $1,850
