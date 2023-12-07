WhichCar
2013 Audi A1 Sportback 1.4 TFSI Attraction 8X My13 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback

ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2013 Audi A1 Sportback 1.4 TFSI Attraction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1477 mm
Tracking Rear 1471 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2457 mm
Height 1448 mm
Length 3965 mm
Width 1746 mm
Kerb Weight 1160 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 640 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 124 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R15
Rear Tyre 205/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8Xxcb000011
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Germany

