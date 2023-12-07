Specifications for the 2013 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi A6 3.0 TDI Quattro 4Gl My13 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1626 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1622 mm
|Ground Clearance
|126 mm
|Wheelbase
|2921 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4927 mm
|Width
|1874 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1720 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|580 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Gxbn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,390
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $960
- Air Suspension - $4,160
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,930
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $3,650
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,390
- Comfort Seats Front - $2,660
- Electronic Differential Lock - $2,245
- Head Up Display - $2,950
- Lane Change Warning - $1,600
- LED Headlights - $3,350
- Metallic Paint - $2,280
- Night View Assist - $4,270
- Power Door Closing - $1,260
- Protective Glazing - $960
- Power Tailgate - $1,100
- Sports pack - $6,950
- Sport Seats - $1,360
- Premium Sound System - $10,780
- Sports Suspension - $830
- Teknik Pack - $4,950
- Television - $2,300
