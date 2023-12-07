Specifications for the 2013 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi A6 Allroad Quattro Le 4Gh 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1631 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1596 mm
|Ground Clearance
|182 mm
|Wheelbase
|2905 mm
|Height
|1452 mm
|Length
|4940 mm
|Width
|1898 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1930 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2505 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|565 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|580 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Gxcn000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Damping Control
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,140
- LED Headlights - $3,350
- Power Sunroof - $2,980
- Premium Sound System - $1,950
Current Audi A6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$94,175
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$113,469
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,469
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,375
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$104,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$123,500
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$133,800
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,100
|40 TFSI S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$91,100
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$108,100
|55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$117,100
|Allroad Quattro 45 TDI 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,200