Specifications for the 2013 Audi A7 S/Back 3.0 TDI Biturbo Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi A7 S/Back 3.0 TDI Biturbo Quattro 4G My13 3.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1635 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2914 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4969 mm
|Width
|1911 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1925 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2460 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|169 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3900
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|230 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Gxbn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Rear Seats
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,400
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,850
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,600
- Comfort Seats Front - $7,800
- Heated Front Seats - $920
- Head Up Display - $3,400
- Lane Change Warning - $1,250
- LED Headlights - $2,700
- Leather Trim Special - $1,590
- Metallic Paint - $2,300
- Night View Assist - $4,890
- S Line Pack - $3,900
- Sports pack - $7,900
- Premium Sound System - $10,400
- Television - $2,650
Current Audi A7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$124,169
|55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$141,869
|55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$148,900
|55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$130,300