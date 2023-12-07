Specifications for the 2013 Audi A7 Sportback 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi A7 Sportback 3.0 TDI Quattro 4G My14 3.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1635 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2914 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4969 mm
|Width
|1911 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1860 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2395 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|156 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|580 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Gxbn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Rear Seats
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,200
- Air Suspension - $4,770
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,400
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $3,750
- Comfort Seats Front - $8,600
- Diff Locks - $2,570
- Heated Front Seats - $920
- Head Up Display - $3,400
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,250
- LED Headlights - $2,700
- Leather Trim Special - $800
- Leather Extended Coverage - $1,590
- Metallic Paint - $2,300
- Night View Assist - $4,890
- Power Door Closing - $1,450
- Protective Glazing - $1,100
- S Line Pack - $3,900
- Sports pack - $10,200
- Premium Sound System - $12,350
- Sports Suspension - $980
- Television - $2,650
Current Audi A7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$124,169
|55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$141,869
|55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$148,900
|55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$130,300