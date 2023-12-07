Specifications for the 2013 Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI Quattro (155Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI Quattro (155Kw) 8U My14 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1571 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|173 mm
|Wheelbase
|2603 mm
|Height
|1590 mm
|Length
|4385 mm
|Width
|1831 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1510 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2110 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Uxcr123456
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,050
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $900
- Comfort Pack - $3,990
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Lane Change Warning - $1,150
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,000
- Leather Upholstery - $2,150
- Metallic Paint - $1,150
- Off Road Group - $5,150
- Parking Distance Control Front - $700
- Power front seats - $1,700
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding - $1,150
- Power Sunroof - $2,500
- Reversing Camera - $1,350
- Satellite Navigation - $3,700
- S Line Pack - $2,750
- Audi S-line Sports Pack - $6,000
- Sport Seats - $3,100
- Premium Sound System - $1,700
- Teknik Pack - $3,790
- Xenon Headlights - $1,700
Current Audi Q3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$57,950
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$60,750
|35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$54,100
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$64,200
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$66,600
|35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$58,200
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$62,800
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$68,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$70,800
|35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$57,000
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$53,500
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$61,500
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$67,000
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$69,400