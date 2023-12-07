Specifications for the 2013 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8R My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1622 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1621 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2808 mm
|Height
|1663 mm
|Length
|4629 mm
|Width
|1898 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1740 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2445 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|705 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|184 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4300
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Rx9A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,250
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,500
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,750
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,100
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,550
- Heated Front Seats - $800
- Lane Change Warning - $1,250
- Metallic Paint - $1,850
- Off Road Group - $4,850
- Power front seats - $1,450
- Power Sunroof - $3,100
- S Line Pack - $3,850
- Sport Seats - $2,900
- Sports S-Line Pack - $10,200
- Premium Sound System - $1,550
- Teknik Pack - $4,950
- Xenon Headlights - $2,300