2013 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8R My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8R My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1622 mm
Tracking Rear 1621 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2808 mm
Height 1663 mm
Length 4629 mm
Width 1898 mm
Kerb Weight 1740 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2445 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 705 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4300
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R18
Rear Tyre 235/60 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8Rx9A123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany