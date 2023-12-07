Specifications for the 2013 Audi R8 5.2 Fsi Quattro Carbon Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi R8 5.2 Fsi Quattro Carbon Edition 5.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Sequential
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1593 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1252 mm
|Length
|4431 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1560 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1880 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|320 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|327 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|8000
|Torque RPM
|6500
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|386 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|11.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System