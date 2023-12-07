Specifications for the 2013 Audi R8 Spyder 5.2 Fsi Quattro Carbon. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi R8 Spyder 5.2 Fsi Quattro Carbon 5.2L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Sequential
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1638 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1595 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1244 mm
|Length
|4434 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2020 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|332 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|8000
|Torque RPM
|6500
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|386 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|11.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System