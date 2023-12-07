WhichCar
2013 Audi Rs 4 Avant Quattro 8K My14 4.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Audi Rs 4 Avant Quattro 8K My14 4.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Audi Rs 4 Avant Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1599 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2813 mm
Height 1416 mm
Length 4719 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1795 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2365 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 61 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 249 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 8250
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 331 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 R19
Rear Tyre 265/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
VIN Number Wauzzz8Kxda123467
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

