Specifications for the 2013 Audi Rs 4 Avant Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi Rs 4 Avant Quattro 8K My14 4.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1599 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1586 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2813 mm
|Height
|1416 mm
|Length
|4719 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1795 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2365 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|249 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|8250
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|331 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Kxda123467
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Drive
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $4,400
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,600
- Carbon Fibre Brakes - $13,500
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,800
- Heated Front Seats - $1,450
- Leather Trim Special - $12,700
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,200
- Power Sunroof - $2,850
- Sports Exhaust System - $2,300
- Sports pack - $7,200
- Racing Sports Seats - $4,700
- Premium Sound System - $1,550
- Television - $2,200
