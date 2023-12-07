Specifications for the 2013 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8V My14 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1511 mm
|Ground Clearance
|139 mm
|Wheelbase
|2631 mm
|Height
|1404 mm
|Length
|4324 mm
|Width
|1785 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1520 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2005 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|485 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5100
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Vxca123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,800
- Metallic Paint - $1,050
- Performance Pack - $4,990
- Protective Glazing - $700
- Power Sunroof - $1,950
Current Audi S3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$77,500
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$75,400
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$71,300
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$72,800