Specifications for the 2013 Audi S3 Sportback S-Tronic Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi S3 Sportback S-Tronic Le 8P My12 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1506 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2578 mm
|Height
|1402 mm
|Length
|4302 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1495 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2055 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|195 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|188 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Px9A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Heated Front Seats - $847
- Metallic Paint - $1,351
- Power front seats - $1,800
- Power Sunroof - $2,800
- Performance Suspension - $2,400
- Television - $2,200
