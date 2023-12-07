Specifications for the 2013 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro Avant. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi S4 3.0 TFSI Quattro Avant B8 (8K) My13 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1539 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2811 mm
|Height
|1415 mm
|Length
|4719 mm
|Width
|1826 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1750 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2320 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|197 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2900
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|245 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Kx9A123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,600
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,200
- Driver Assist Pack - $900
- Exclusive Pack - $5,100
- Heated Front Seats - $700
- Lane Change Warning - $1,100
- Leather Trim Special - $3,300
- Metallic Paint - $1,650
- Reversing Camera - $900
- S Line Pack - $3,400
- Audi S-line Sports Pack - $5,800
- Sport Seats Adjustable - $750
- Premium Sound System - $1,400
- Television - $2,100
- Ventilated Front Seats - $4,300
Current Audi S4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$104,669
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$107,169
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,800
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$114,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$107,300
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$109,700