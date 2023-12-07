Specifications for the 2013 Audi Sq5 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi Sq5 3.0 TDI Quattro 8R 3.0L Diesel 5D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1634 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1633 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2818 mm
|Height
|1637 mm
|Length
|4644 mm
|Width
|1911 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1995 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2530 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3900
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|230 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Rxda000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,600
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,550
- Heated Front Seats - $800
- Heated Rear Seats - $700
- Metallic Paint - $1,850
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,950
- Power Sunroof - $3,100
- Premium Sound System - $1,550
- Television - $2,300
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,100
