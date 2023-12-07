Specifications for the 2013 Audi Sq5 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi Sq5 3.0 TDI Quattro 8R My14 3.0L Diesel 5D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1634 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1633 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2818 mm
|Height
|1637 mm
|Length
|4644 mm
|Width
|1911 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1995 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2530 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3900
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|230 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Rxda000011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,600
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,550
- Heated Front Seats - $800
- Heated Rear Seats - $700
- Metallic Paint - $1,850
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,950
- Power Sunroof - $3,100
- Premium Sound System - $1,550
- Television - $2,300
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,100
Current Audi Sq5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$110,875
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,469
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$119,700
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,400
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,700
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$122,300