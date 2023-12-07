WhichCar
2013 Audi Tt 1.8 TFSI 8J My12 1.8L Petrol 2D Roadster

2013 Audi Tt 1.8 TFSI 8J My12 1.8L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2013 Audi Tt 1.8 TFSI. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1562 mm
Tracking Rear 1548 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2468 mm
Height 1358 mm
Length 4198 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1395 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1640 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 240 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 152 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8.5X17
Rear Rim Size 8.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Truzzz8Jxa0123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Hungary

