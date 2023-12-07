Specifications for the 2013 Audi Tt 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi Tt 2.0 TFSI Quattro 8J My14 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1557 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2467 mm
|Height
|1363 mm
|Length
|4178 mm
|Width
|1842 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1315 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|172 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4300
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Truzzz8Jx81123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,500
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $800
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,600
- Leather Trim Special - $1,100
- Leather Extended Coverage - $1,650
- Metallic Paint - $1,350
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $850
- Power front seats - $1,400
- Satellite Navigation - $4,600
- Premium Sound System - $1,300
- Voice Recognition System - $850
- Xenon Headlights - $1,800
Current Audi Tt pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S 2.0 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$101,675
|45 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$84,000
|Rs 2.5 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$139,769
|45 TFSI Quattro Final Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$88,479
|45 TFSI Quattro Final Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$85,800