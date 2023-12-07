Specifications for the 2013 Audi Tt Rs Limited Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Audi Tt Rs Limited Edition 8J My11 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1546 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2468 mm
|Height
|1342 mm
|Length
|4198 mm
|Width
|1842 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1450 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1850 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|197 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Truzzz8Jxa1123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Exhaust System
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Current Audi Tt pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S 2.0 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$101,675
|45 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$84,000
|Rs 2.5 TFSI Quattro S Tronic 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$139,769
|45 TFSI Quattro Final Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$88,479
|45 TFSI Quattro Final Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$85,800