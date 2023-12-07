Specifications for the 2013 BMW 1 M135I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 BMW 1 M135I F20 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1512 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1532 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1411 mm
|Length
|4340 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1445 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7
|CO2 Emissions
|188 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba1B720%0J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Sport Seats
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $1,420
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,000
- Heated Front Seats - $730
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,400
- Metallic Paint - $1,700
- Park Assist - $675
- Parking Distance Control Front - $600
- Power front seats - $2,400
- Protective Glazing - $660
- Power Sunroof - $2,720
- Reversing Camera - $900
- Satellite Navigation - $1,800
- Premium Sound System - $650
