Specifications for the 2013 BMW X1 Sdrive 18D Sportline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 BMW X1 Sdrive 18D Sportline E84 My14 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1508 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1537 mm
|Ground Clearance
|179 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1545 mm
|Length
|4477 mm
|Width
|1798 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1495 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2045 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|128 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbavn72%0Vr123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 5 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $769
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,538
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $692
- Heated Front Seats - $561
- Leather Upholstery - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,308
- M Sport Package II - $5,152
- Parking Distance Control Front - $550
- Power front seats - $1,846
- Protective Glazing - $508
- Power Sunroof - $2,308
- Reversing Camera - $692
- Sound System with 8 Speakers - $854
- Premium Sound System - $1,923
- Xenon Headlights - $1,577
Current BMW X1 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M35I Xdrive 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$89,100
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$59,200
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$69,000
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$71,900
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$58,000
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$67,600
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$70,500
|M35I Xdrive 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$90,900
|Sdrive18I 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$60,400
|Xdrive20I 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$70,400
|Xdrive20I M Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clh S, AWD
|$73,400