2013 BMW X1 Xdrive 20D Sportline E84 My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2013 BMW X1 Xdrive 20D Sportline E84 My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2013 BMW X1 Xdrive 20D Sportline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1508 mm
Tracking Rear 1537 mm
Ground Clearance 179 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1545 mm
Length 4477 mm
Width 1798 mm
Kerb Weight 1575 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2125 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 145 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbavp92%0Vr123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

