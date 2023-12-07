WhichCar
2013 BMW X3 Xdrive 20I F25 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 BMW X3 Xdrive 20I F25 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2013 BMW X3 Xdrive 20I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1616 mm
Tracking Rear 1632 mm
Ground Clearance 212 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1675 mm
Length 4684 mm
Width 1881 mm
Kerb Weight 1650 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2295 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 575 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 175 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R17
Rear Tyre 225/60 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbawx320%0Lx11111
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

