Specifications for the 2013 BMW X3 Xdrive 20I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 BMW X3 Xdrive 20I F25 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1616 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1632 mm
|Ground Clearance
|212 mm
|Wheelbase
|2810 mm
|Height
|1675 mm
|Length
|4684 mm
|Width
|1881 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1650 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2295 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|175 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbawx320%0Lx11111
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $1,900
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,350
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,100
- Heated Front Seats - $760
- Heated Rear Seats - $760
- Head Up Display - $2,300
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- M Sport Package II - $8,700
- Power front seats - $2,700
- Protective Glazing - $800
- Power Sunroof - $3,000
- Power Tailgate - $1,000
- Satellite Navigation - $2,000
- Sport Seats - $1,430
- Premium Sound System - $1,300
- Sports Suspension - $300
- Television - $2,250
- Xenon Headlights - $1,450
