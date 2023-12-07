Specifications for the 2013 BMW X5 Xdrive 35I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 BMW X5 Xdrive 35I F15 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1650 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1762 mm
|Length
|4886 mm
|Width
|1938 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2030 kg
|Gcm
|5440 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2740 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|710 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|236 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbkr020%00C000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,300
- Adaptive Damping Control - $3,200
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,800
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,100
- Comfort Seats Rear - $900
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $700
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $2,400
- Dynamic Drive - $2,600
- Heated Front Seats - $700
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- LED Headlights - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- M Sport Package II - $4,500
- Night View Assist - $3,700
- Power Door Closing - $900
- Pure Excellence Pack - $3,700
- Pure Experience Pack - $3,700
- Protective Glazing - $800
- Power Sunroof - $3,700
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,400
- Sound System with 16 Speakers - $1,500
- Premium Sound System - $10,200
- Side Steps - $850
- Third Row Seats - $4,600
- Television - $2,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500
Current BMW X5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M60I Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$168,600
|M Competition Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$235,900
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$131,500
|Xdrive30D Xline Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$131,500
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$135,400
|Xdrive50E M Sport Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$146,200
|M60I Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$172,900
|M Competition Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$241,900
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,900
|Xdrive30D Xline Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,900
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$138,900
|Xdrive50E M Sport Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$149,900