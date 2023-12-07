Specifications for the 2013 BMW X6 Xdrive30D Edition Exclusive. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 BMW X6 Xdrive30D Edition Exclusive E71 My12 3.0L Diesel 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1706 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Length
|4877 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2110 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2710 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|195 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|540 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|315/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|10X20
|Rear Rim Size
|11X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbafh620%0Ll70123
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $3,200
- Active Steering - $2,900
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,700
- Heated Front Seats - $900
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Lane Change Warning - $900
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,400
- Power Door Closing - $1,500
- Power Sunroof - $3,500
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,400
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension - $2,200
- Sports pack - $5,000
- Premium Sound System - $1,600
- Television - $2,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,100
Current BMW X6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$137,400
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$141,300
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$174,400
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$241,700
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$140,900
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$144,900
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$178,900
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$247,900