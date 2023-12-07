WhichCar
2013 BMW X6 Xdrive35I E71 My12 3.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

2013 BMW X6 Xdrive35I E71 My12 3.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2013 BMW X6 Xdrive35I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1706 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2933 mm
Height 1690 mm
Length 4877 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2070 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2670 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 236 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R19
Rear Tyre 255/50 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbafg220%0Ll80123
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

