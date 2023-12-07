WhichCar
2013 Citroen Berlingo 1.6 Hdi Long B9C My12 1.6L Diesel Van

2013 Citroen Berlingo 1.6 Hdi Long B9C My12 1.6L Diesel Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2013 Citroen Berlingo 1.6 Hdi Long. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2728 mm
Height 1810 mm
Length 4628 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1475 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2130 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 4
CO2 Emissions 153 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 7X15
Rear Rim Size 7X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf77E9Hxc12345611
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured France