Specifications for the 2013 Citroen C4 Aircross (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Citroen C4 Aircross (4X2) 1Cm My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 6 Speed
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|168 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1625 mm
|Length
|4340 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1395 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|185 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|199 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf7Buafz#Cz123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Sunroof
Current Citroen C4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Shine 1.2 Thp 114 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$39,200
|Shine 1.2 Thp 114 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$39,990
|Shine 1.2 Thp 96 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$43,490
|Shine 1.2 Thp 96 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$42,600