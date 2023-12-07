WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Citroen
  3. C4
  4. Aircross (4X4)

2013 Citroen C4 Aircross (4X4) 1Cm My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Citroen C4 Aircross (4X4) 1Cm My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Cvt Auto 6 Speed
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2013 Citroen C4 Aircross (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Citroen C4 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 168 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1625 mm
Length 4340 mm
Width 1799 mm
Kerb Weight 1450 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 720 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 192 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 199 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R18
Rear Tyre 225/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf7Buafz#Cz123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured France

Current Citroen C4 pricing and specs

Shine 1.2 Thp 114 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $39,200
Shine 1.2 Thp 114 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $39,990
Shine 1.2 Thp 96 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $43,490
Shine 1.2 Thp 96 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $42,600