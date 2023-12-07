Specifications for the 2013 Citroen Ds3 Dsign. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Citroen Ds3 Dsign My13 1.2L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1465 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1467 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2464 mm
|Height
|1483 mm
|Length
|3948 mm
|Width
|1715 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1120 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|107 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|118 Nm
|Makimum Power
|60 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf7Sa8Fp0&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $750
- Leather Upholstery - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $500
- Premium Sound System - $800