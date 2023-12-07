Specifications for the 2013 Citroen Ds4 Dsport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Citroen Ds4 Dsport My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1526 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2612 mm
|Height
|1533 mm
|Length
|4275 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1391 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1820 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1550 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|680 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|275 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|In Boot Compartment On Lhs
|VIN Number
|Vf7Nx5Fu8&Y000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim Special - $1,500
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Premium Sound System - $1,000
- Xenon Headlights - $1,500