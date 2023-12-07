Specifications for the 2013 Citroen Ds5 Dsport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Citroen Ds5 Dsport 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1615 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|2727 mm
|Height
|1504 mm
|Length
|4530 mm
|Width
|1817 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1150 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|745 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|169 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf7Kf5Fva&S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Leather Trim Special - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Premium Sound System - $1,000