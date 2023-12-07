Specifications for the 2013 Fiat Panda Pop. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Fiat Panda Pop 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1409 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1407 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1551 mm
|Length
|3653 mm
|Width
|1643 mm
|Kerb Weight
|950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|37 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|120 g/km
|Green House
|9
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|102 Nm
|Makimum Power
|51 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Zfa31200012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Wheel Covers - Set of Four
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500