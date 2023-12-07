Specifications for the 2013 Fiat Panda Trekking. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Fiat Panda Trekking 1.2L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1414 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1408 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1551 mm
|Length
|3653 mm
|Width
|1643 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1040 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|109 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Zfa31200012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sunglass Holder
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500