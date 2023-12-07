Specifications for the 2013 Fiat Punto Pop. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Fiat Punto Pop My13 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1466 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2510 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|4065 mm
|Width
|1687 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1024 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|132 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3250
|Maxiumum Torque
|115 Nm
|Makimum Power
|57 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - In Boot Comp On Floor
|VIN Number
|Zfa19900001234567
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wheel Covers - Set of Four
Optional Extras
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels - $500
- Satellite Navigation - $595