2013 Foton Tunland Launch Edition (4X2) P201 2.8L Diesel C/Chas Tray

2013 Foton Tunland Launch Edition (4X2) P201 2.8L Diesel C/Chas Tray details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2013 Foton Tunland Launch Edition (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1600 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 212 mm
Wheelbase 3115 mm
Height 1935 mm
Length 5433 mm
Width 1915 mm
Kerb Weight 1765 kg
Gcm 5370 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2870 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1105 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 212 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/70 R16
Rear Tyre 245/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Rear Chassis Rail
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Lvav2?$%@&Xxxxxx1
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured China

Current Foton Tunland pricing and specs

S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $31,300
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $22,000
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $23,800
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $26,100
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $28,700
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $34,990