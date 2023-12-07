Specifications for the 2013 Foton Tunland Luxury (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Foton Tunland Luxury (4X2) P201 2.8L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|3105 mm
|Height
|1870 mm
|Length
|5310 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1860 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2785 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|925 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|212 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring, Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Right Rear Chassis Rail
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Lvav2Mbb4Bc000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
