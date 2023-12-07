WhichCar
2013 Great Wall V200 (4X4) K2 2.0L Diesel C/Chas

2013 Great Wall V200 (4X4) K2 2.0L Diesel C/Chas details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2013 Great Wall V200 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 194 mm
Wheelbase 3050 mm
Height 1770 mm
Length 5150 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1707 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2885 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1180 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 220 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 105 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/70 R16
Rear Tyre 235/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Rear Chassis Rail
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Lgwdbe37%&C000011
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured China