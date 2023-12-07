Specifications for the 2013 Holden Captiva 5 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Holden Captiva 5 (4X4) Cg My12 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1569 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1576 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2707 mm
|Height
|1717 mm
|Length
|4596 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1845 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|224 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kl3Dd266J@B123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550