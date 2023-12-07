Specifications for the 2013 Holden Colorado 7 Ltz (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Holden Colorado 7 Ltz (4X4) Rg 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1588 mm
|Ground Clearance
|217 mm
|Wheelbase
|2845 mm
|Height
|1852 mm
|Length
|4878 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2120 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|CO2 Emissions
|252 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmv156Fh0Dh000011
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Limited Slip Differential
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Steps
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550