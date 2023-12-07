Specifications for the 2013 Holden Colorado Lx (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Holden Colorado Lx (4X2) Rg 2.8L Diesel Crew Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|3096 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|5347 mm
|Width
|1882 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1917 kg
|Gcm
|6000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1180 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|209 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmu148Ch0%H000011
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550