2013 Holden Cruze Cd Jh My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Sportwagon

ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1544 mm
Tracking Rear 1558 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2685 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 4675 mm
Width 1797 mm
Kerb Weight 1564 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 176 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On The Cross Member Lhs
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Kl3J#35Yj@K123456
Country Manufactured Korea