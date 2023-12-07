Specifications for the 2013 Holden Cruze Cdx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Holden Cruze Cdx Jh My14 2.0L Diesel 4D Sportwagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1544 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1558 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2685 mm
|Height
|1484 mm
|Length
|4675 mm
|Width
|1797 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1442 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|176 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|On The Cross Member Lhs
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kl3J#35Yj@K000011
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550