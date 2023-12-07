WhichCar
2013 Honda Accord V6-L 60 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2013 Honda Accord V6-L 60 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Honda Accord V6-L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2775 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4885 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1667 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 217 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4900
Maxiumum Torque 339 Nm
Makimum Power 206 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rh Side Bottom Of B-Pillar
VIN Number Mrhcr2630Dp000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Thailand

