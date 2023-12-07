WhichCar
2013 Honda Civic Vti-Ln Series 2 Upgrade 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2013 Honda Civic Vti-Ln Series 2 Upgrade 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Honda Civic Vti-Ln. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4540 mm
Width 1750 mm
Kerb Weight 1245 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1690 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 445 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 158 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 174 Nm
Makimum Power 104 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Mrhfb2#60Cp000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Thailand

