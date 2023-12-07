WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. I40
  4. Active

2013 Hyundai I40 Active Vf 2 1.7L Diesel 4D Sedan

2013 Hyundai I40 Active Vf 2 1.7L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Hyundai I40 Active. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Hyundai I40 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1591 mm
Tracking Rear 1597 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2770 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4740 mm
Width 1815 mm
Kerb Weight 1554 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 124 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhl#41U$%U000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Korea