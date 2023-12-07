WhichCar
2013 Hyundai I40 Premium Vf 2 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Hyundai I40 Premium Vf 2 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Hyundai I40 Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1579 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2770 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4770 mm
Width 1815 mm
Kerb Weight 1545 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4700
Maxiumum Torque 213 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhl#81D$%U123456
Country Manufactured Korea