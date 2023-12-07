WhichCar
2013 Infiniti Fx 30D S Premium S51 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2013 Infiniti Fx 30D S Premium S51 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2013 Infiniti Fx 30D S Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1635 mm
Tracking Rear 1640 mm
Ground Clearance 191 mm
Wheelbase 2885 mm
Height 1680 mm
Length 4865 mm
Width 1925 mm
Kerb Weight 2051 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2690 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 238 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 175 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/45 R21
Rear Tyre 265/45 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5X21
Rear Rim Size 9.5X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1T#Ns51A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan