Specifications for the 2013 Isuzu Mu-X Ls-T (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Isuzu Mu-X Ls-T (4X4) Uc 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1507 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1507 mm
|Ground Clearance
|230 mm
|Wheelbase
|2845 mm
|Height
|1860 mm
|Length
|4825 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2060 kg
|Gcm
|5750 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|223 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Rhs Corner Of Deflector Panel
|VIN Number
|Mpaucs85Get000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $330
Current Isuzu Mu-X pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ls-M (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$48,900
|Ls-M (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$54,900
|Ls-T (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$61,400
|Ls-T (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$67,400
|Ls-U (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$55,400
|Ls-U (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$61,400
|Ls-M (4X2) 4D Wagon
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$47,400
|Ls-M (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$49,400
|Ls-M (4X4) 4D Wagon
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$53,400
|Ls-M (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$55,400
|Ls-T (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$63,400
|Ls-T (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$69,400
|Ls-U (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$55,900
|Ls-U (4X4) 4D Wagon
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$59,900
|Ls-U (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$61,900
|Ls-M (4X2) 4D Wagon
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$46,200
|Ls-M (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$48,200
|Ls-M (4X4) 4D Wagon
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$50,700
|Ls-M (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$52,600
|Ls-T (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$59,300
|Ls-T (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$64,900
|Ls-U (4X2) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
|$53,100
|Ls-U (4X4) 4D Wagon
|1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$56,900
|Ls-U (4X4) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
|$58,800