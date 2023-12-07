WhichCar
2013 Isuzu Mu-X Ls-T (4X4) Uc 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2013 Isuzu Mu-X Ls-T (4X4) Uc 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2013 Isuzu Mu-X Ls-T (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1507 mm
Tracking Rear 1507 mm
Ground Clearance 230 mm
Wheelbase 2845 mm
Height 1860 mm
Length 4825 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 2060 kg
Gcm 5750 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 690 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 223 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/65 R17
Rear Tyre 255/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Rhs Corner Of Deflector Panel
VIN Number Mpaucs85Get000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Thailand

