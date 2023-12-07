WhichCar
2013 Jaguar F-Type V6 S 3.0L Petrol 2D Roadster

2013 Jaguar F-Type V6 S 3.0L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2013 Jaguar F-Type V6 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1597 mm
Tracking Rear 1649 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2622 mm
Height 1308 mm
Length 4470 mm
Width 1923 mm
Kerb Weight 1614 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2025 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 410 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 213 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 280 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rear Rhs On Luggage Floor
VIN Number Sajac65B5E8K00001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Jaguar F-Type pricing and specs

75 P450 RWD (331Kw) 2D Convertible 5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $181,300
75 P450 RWD (331Kw) 2D Coupe 5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $176,200
R 75 P575 AWD (423Kw) 2D Coupe 5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $274,500
75 P450 RWD (331Kw) 2D Convertible 5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $186,920
75 P450 RWD (331Kw) 2D Coupe 5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $181,670
R 75 P575 AWD (423Kw) 2D Coupe 5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $283,020
Zp Edition P575 AWD (423Kw) 2D Coupe 5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $373,547
Zp Edition P575 AWD (423Kw) 2D Coupe 5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD N/A